CORBIN — South Laurel captured its eighth straight 13th Region Girls Tournament win after surviving a scare from Jackson County.
With the game tied at 35 apiece with 4:54 remaining, the Lady Cardinals used a 7-2 run to secure a 42-37 win over the Lady Generals.
South Laurel will now face-off against Corbin in Saturday’s 13th Region title game at 7 p.m.
The Lady Redhounds knocked off 49th District champion North Laurel, 58-46, to advance to their first regional championship appearance since 2014.
Both South Laurel and Corbin met during the regular season, splitting a pair of games while the Lady Cardinals beat the Lady Redhounds in last week’s 50th District title game, 61-54.
South Laurel was led in scoring during Friday night’s game against Jackson County by Clara Collins, who finished with 12 points, three rebounds, and two blocked shots. Rachel Presley and Skeeter Mabe both scored nine points apiece. Presley also had eight rebounds, three blocked shots, and three steals while Mabe finished with four rebounds, five assists, and four steals, Gracie Turner scored eight points and had six rebounds while Emily Cox finished with four points, six rebounds, and four steals.
South Laurel shot 14-of-49 from the floor, including a 3-of-14 effort from 3-point range. The Lady Cardinals finished 11-of-23 from the free-throw line and was outrebounded, 30-27. South Laurel only turned the ball over six times while forcing the Lady Generals into 18 miscues.
Both teams went through a feeling-out process in the first quarter but South Laurel still managed to take an 11-8 advantage into the second quarter.
The Lady Cardinals outscored Jackson County, 14-11, in the second quarter, pushing its lead to 25-19 at halftime.
South Laurel shot 8-of-23 in the first half while connecting in 3-of-7 shot attempts from behind the arc. The Lady Cardinals were outrebounded, 15-10, but only turned the ball over once.
Rachel Presley paced the way with nine points while Clara Collins had seven and Peyton Mabe scored five points.
The Lady Generals finished with an 8-of-20 shooting effort in the first half while hitting on 1-of-4 shot attempts from 3-point territory. They turned the ball over nine times with five of those coming off of steals.
Emily Cox extended South Laurel’s edge to 27-19 at the 6:21 mark of the third quarter before Jackson County began to chip away at its deficit.
A 3-pointer by Natalie Carl triggered a 10-4 that saw the Lady Cardinals hold a slim 31-29 advantage with one quarter left to play.
Jackson County opened the fourth quarter with a 3-point basket by Jenna Creech to take a 32-31 advantage but South Laurel answered quickly with a basket by Skeeter Mabe to regain the lead at 33-32 with 7:03 remaining in regulation. Collins followed with a basket of her own to push her team’s lead to 35-32 but a 3-point basket by Jackson County’s Madison Curry tied the game at 35 apiece with 4:54 remaining.
And that’s when South Laurel put the game away.
Consecutive baskets by Gracie Turner made the score 39-35 with 3:45 left while Collins added two free throws at the 1:32 mark, giving the Lady Cardinals a commanding 41-35 advantage.
Jackson County added one final basket with 40 seconds remaining to cut its deficit to 41-37 but couldn’t get any closer.
South Laurel 42, Jackson County 37
South Laurel 11 14 6 11 42
Jackson County 8 11 10 8 37
South Laurel (42) — Collins 12, Turner 8, Cox 4, Presley 9, Mabe 9.
Jackson County (37) — Carl 7, Lakes 3, Curry 3, Gilbert 3, Ward 16, Creech 5.
