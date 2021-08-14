“The energy of this group is good and they need to keep it that way,” said White, whose squad focused on third-down situations in practice on Thursday. “ I was expecting it to be like that with the strong senior leadership that we have at every single level, with the mixture of adding (the) young guys in.”
Others on Kentucky’s defensive staff, including defensive backs coach Chris Collins, have been impressed by the energy level in the preseason and added that “slipping little things into practice” help keep the players remain active.
“It starts with the coaches bringing juice and energy for that position group and them challenging these guys and having them accept that challenge,” Collins said. “You have to be creative a little bit, but then again, competition a lot of times, that adds to it.”
White also has been pleased with the team’s chemistry leading up to the team’s season opener on Sept. 4 against Louisiana-Monroe.
“Young guys are feeling like they can cheer on old guys, and vice versa, older guys getting fired up for young guys making plays,” he said. “That’s what’s good but, then again, still a lot to clean up and fixed. We’ll get that done. I just like the energy.”
Some newcomers have been impressive this fall, including freshman linebacker Trevin Wallace, who is expected to give the Wildcats an added boost in the middle of the team’s defense.
““He’s a smart kid,” Kentucky linebackers coach Jon Sumrall said. “He’s really, really smart. There’s a difference between understanding it in the classroom and applying it to the field, but that dude in the classroom is incredibly impressive.”
Veteran DeAndre Square also has been impressed with Wallace.
“He’s going to be a player,” Square said. “I like everything about him. I like his size. I like his confidence. He listens to everything. He’s not a guy who thinks he knows it all at a young age. He listens to everything. He wants to improve. I think he’ll be an important part of the defense this year and years on because he’s a hard worker.”
A week into fall camp, White said it’s too early to single out players who have been making strides in practice. He added Saturday’s scrimmage will help the staff provide a thorough evaluation.
“There have been several guys that have flashed, but to isolate one early … I really think you need to get through a first scrimmage,” White said. “Who can pin a ball carrier to the ground in a live scrimmage when the ball is moving and there’s tempo and who can really rush a passer? … Scripted practice reps are different, than scripted scrimmage reps. To tag someone this early I think would be unfair to any of our guys.”
On the flip side, White said Liam Coen’s offensive approach on a daily basis is “great for our guys.”
“I don’t see it as a negative, I see it as a positive, with our guys having to adapt and adjust to things that are a little bit new,” he said. “I think it’s great for us coaches to adapt on the fly.”
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21.
