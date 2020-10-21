LONDON — A lackluster performance one week ago by the Whitley County Colonels left Coach Jep Irwin wanting more when it came to his offense.
What a difference a week can make.
Irwin’s squad traveled up I-75 to London to take on the North Laurel Jaguars on Friday, and his offense certainly did not disappoint. The Colonels had nearly 300 yards passing, and 200 yards rushing, as they scored two touchdowns through the air, and one more on the ground, on their way to the 30-12 win.
Irwin said it was the type of performance he wanted to see from his team.
“We played really well tonight. Our offense was balanced. We threw the ball well. We ran the ball well. I feel like we finally put it all together,” said Irwin. “We were able to capitalize on their turnovers. We had a couple of more opportunities to score and didn’t, but it was a good night overall.”
Quarterback Caden Petrey had a night to remember for the Colonels. The junior gunslinger finished the night completing 23 of his 27 pass attempts for 279 yards and two touchdowns. He also found seven different receivers, continually putting pressure on the North Laurel offense.
Whitley County’s running game also came up big, as Woody Lawson rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Petrey also added a rushing touchdown of his own.
The Colonels were able to take a 12-0 lead nearly right out of the gate after North Laurel fumbled on their first two possessions. After the first fumble gave Whitley County the ball deep in Jaguars territory, Lawson found the end zone from three yards out to put his team ahead 6-0. The second North Laurel fumble led to a 35-yard pass from Petrey to Lawson, putting the Colonels up 12-0 early in the first.
Coach Chris Larkey said it was difficult for his team to recover after giving the ball up on back-to-back possessions so early in the game. The Jaguars are one of the younger teams in the area and were battling some injuries coming into the night.
“You just can’t win football games like that. We fumbled it away on our first two possessions and gave them a 12-0 lead to start the game,” said Larkey. “It’s just hard to do that kind of stuff and still win. We’re so young and inexperienced and it showed tonight.”
After they got settled down a bit, North Laurel was able to put some points on the board later in the first half. Quarterback Tucker Warren found Gavin Hurst for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 2:08 left in the first quarter, cutting the Whitley County lead to 12-6.
The Colonels were able to put another score on the board with a one-yard run by Petrey just before the first quarter ended, putting Whitley County on top 18-6.
The second half looked like the Jaguars were poised for a comeback. Warren found Hurst again, this time for a five-yard touchdown pass with 3:55 left in the third quarter. The kick was no good, and Whitley County led 18-12.
The fourth quarter was all Whitley County as the Colonels added two more touchdowns to their score. Petrey found Trevor Downs for a 31-yard touchdown through the air, and Lawson added his second score on a four-yard run, to put the Colonels up for a final score of 30-12.
It was the first win of the season for Whitley County. Irwin said he was happy with his team’s performance.
“I think we showed signs of getting better tonight. I think we took the next step and did the things we needed to do,” said Irwin. “We played well offensively. Defensively, we did a good job of getting stops. We had two recovered fumbles and two interceptions. It was a good night for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.