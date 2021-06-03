MCKEE — Whitley County junior Caden Petrey has been selected as the 13th Region Baseball Player of the Year by the Kentucky High School Coaches Association (KHSCA) while Jackson County coach Dustin Coffey has been selected as the region’s Coach of the Year, and Knox Central’s J.D. Burrell has been named as the Assistant Coach of the Year.
Petrey has played a big role in Whitley County’s success this season. The Colonels are currently 27-9 and will participate in the upcoming 13th Region Tournament.
He leads Whitley County with a .524 batting average while collecting a team-best 54 hits. He also has two home runs, 29 RBI, 22 doubles, three triples, and 39 runs scored.
Petrey also has dominated on the mound, posting an 8-3 record with a 1.50 ERA. He has struck out 76 batters in 56 innings of work.
Petrey, North Laurel’s Connor McKeehan, Corbin’s Cameron Combs, and South Laurel’s Ayden Smith have been nominated to be considered for the All-State team. A committee will vote at a later date to see who will make the All-State Team.
All-Star nominations are listed below:
Sophomores
Cameron Combs, Corbin
Ayden Smith, South Laurel
Mason Croley, Whitley County (alternate)
Brayden Thomas, Jackson County (alternate)
Juniors
Evan Poore, Corbin
Caden Petrey, Whitley County
Sam Harp, Whitley County (alternate)
Eli Sizemore, North Laurel (alternate)
Seniors
Reed Marcum, South Laurel
Canaan Browning, Jackson County
Connor McKeehan, North Laurel (alternate)
Brady Worley, Knox Central (alternate)
