CORBIN — March Madness is set to begin one day before March begins with the 13th Region Girls Tournament set to tip-off Monday, February 28.
And what a tournament it’s going to be.
You’ve got five teams (Bell County, Corbin, Knox Central, North Laurel, and South Laurel) that can lay claim to being the team to beat while 49th District runner-up Jackson County can’t be overlooked. Harlan County and Barbourville are set to pull off an upset.
But when it comes to the favorite or in this case, favorites, the road to Rupp Arena might lead through Laurel County once again.
Both North Laurel and South Laurel have won the past three regional championships with the Lady Cardinals capturing the past two.
The two teams enter the tournament ranked No. 1 (North Laurel), and No. 2 (South Laurel), respectively.
The two teams met back on Jan. 13 with the Lady Jaguars going in the road and beating their crosstown rival, 62-51.
Eddie Mahan’s squad is 23-5 overall and a perfect 11-0 against 13th Region opponents. North Laurel has beaten Jackson County three times, Bell County, Corbin, and South Laurel.
They came away with a 76-49 blowout win over the Lady Generals in last week’s 49th District title game, so once again, they’re going to be a tough out.
Their first-round opponent is a Harlan County squad that is sitting at 20-11 after starting the season with a 5-7 mark. The Lady Black Bears fell in last week’s 52nd District title game to Bell County, 53-38, but not before putting up a fight. They’ll enter the tournament winner of 10 of their last 11 games.
Their lone wins against 13th Region tournament teams have come against Barbourville (twice).
South Laurel is looking to become only the third program in 13th Region history to win at least three Region titles in a row. Clay County has accomplished the feat twice (1988-1994, and 2009-2012) while Jackson County won four straight from 2000 to 2003.
The Lady Cardinals (20-8) have turned things around after beginning the season with an 8-6 mark. Senior Rachel Presley seems to be at 100 percent now after dealing with an injury she suffered before the season tipped-off while veteran players such as Clara Collins, Emily Cox, Gracie Turner, and Corbin Miller have turned in solid seasons along with seventh-grader Skeeter Mabe.
Chris Souder’s squad is 7-2 against teams in the 13th Region Tournament with wins coming against Corbin (twice), Bell County, Jackson County (twice), Harlan County, and Knox Central. The Lady Cardinals’ two losses were against Corbin and North Laurel.
South Laurel’s first-round opponent, Barbourville (10-14), has a chance to pull off one of the biggest upsets in 13th Region Tournament history.
Veteran coach Scott Broughton has turned the Lady Tiger program around in a short time. Barbourville fell in the 51st District title game to Knox Central, 77-32.
The No. 10 ranked Lady Tigers started the season winning only four contests during their first 10 matchups, and they’ve put together a 6-8 mark since. They are 0-4 against teams in the region tournament with two losses against both Harlan County and Knox Central.
David Teague’s Bell County Lady Bobcats (24-7) enter the tournament as the hottest team. They’re riding a 10-game win streak and haven’t lost since dropping a 72-63 decision against South Laurel back on Jan. 27.
Bell County has been one of the top teams in the region throughout the season. They enter this week’s tournament as the No. 3 ranked team in the region, and deservedly so after posting a 7-3 mark against teams in the region tournament.
Their lone losses have come against North Laurel (twice), and South Laurel.
Bell County is 1-0 against their first-round opponent, Jackson County (21-9). The Lady Bobcats defeated the Lady Generals on Feb. 15, 75-49.
Jackson County enters the tournament with a No. 6 ranking, which they’ve held the entire season. The Lady Generals present a lot of teams with a matchup problem due to their size. They’re 1-6 against teams that are in the 13th Region Tournament.
Three of their losses have come against North Laurel. They’ve also lost to South Laurel twice and Bell County once.
The biggest first-round matchup tips the tournament off Monday at 6 p.m.
Isaac Wilson’s No. 4 ranked Corbin (22-6) will face-off against No. 5 ranked Knox Central (20-8). The two teams faced off against each other on Feb. 15 with the Lady Redhounds coming away with a 65-56 win.
Corbin is 3-5 against 13th Region Tournament teams while the Lady Panthers are 3-3.
The Lady Redhounds’ wins are against South Laurel, Harlan County, and Knox Central while they dropped games to the Lady Cardinals (two), Bell County (twice), and North Laurel.
The Lady Panthers have losses against Corbin, South Laurel, and Bell County.
13th Region Girls Tournament
Host: Red Bird Christian School
At the Corbin Arena
First Round
Monday, Feb. 28
Knox Central vs. Corbin, 6 p.m.
North Laurel vs. Harlan County, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1
Bell County vs. Jackson County, 6 p.m.
South Laurel vs. Barbourville, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday, March 5
Knox Central/Corbin winner vs. North Laurel vs. Harlan County winner, 1 p.m.
Bell County/Jackson County winner vs. South Laurel/Barbourville winner, 2:30 p.m.
Finals
March 7
TBD, 7 p.m.
