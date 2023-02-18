LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky hasn’t swept Tennessee in more than a decade.
The Wildcats will be looking for their second win of the season against the Volunteers Saturday. Kentucky (17-9, 8-5 Southeastern Conference) defeated its border rival 63-56 on Jan. 14 in Knoxville and then won six consecutive conference games. Kentucky last swept Tennessee during the 2011-12 season.
Although the Wildcats already own a win over Tennessee this season, Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves said it won’t be easy in the rematch.
“We know it’s going to be a dogfight,” Reeves said Friday. “We know that Tennessee is not going to just lay down, or vice versa. Just compete, give it all you’ve got. Those guys are physical down there.”
Kentucky is coming off a hard-fought 71-68 triumph over Mississippi State on Wednesday night, while the Vols (20-6, 9-4) bounced back from back-to-back buzzer-beater setbacks to Vanderbilt and Missouri with a 68-59 win over No. 1 Alabama in Knoxville.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said the Volunteers upended the Crimson Tide with a defense that he said “might be the best I’ve ever seen." The Vols forced 19 turnovers and scored 26 points off those miscues, while Alabama shot just 29 percent in the second half.
“We feel like we can beat anyone in the country on any given day,” Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler said. “We have the No. 1 defense in the country. Defense travels no matter what.”
Reeves said the Wildcats are prepared for what could be a defensive showdown.
“(We’ve) just practicing box outs, physical drills just to get ready for those guys,” Reeves said. “We all know that the first game we played against them, we were physical with them. We need to just battle, fight, get on the ground. We just have to stay physical.”
Tennessee has been ranked in the Top 10 for the past 11 weeks and as high as No. 2 in the NET rankings. The Vols are currently second in the NET.
In the first meeting between the two foes, Kentucky outrebounded Tennessee, while Reeves led the Wildcats with 18 points. It was Kentucky’s work on the glass that helped produce a much-needed road win at the time.
“They just absolutely annihilated us on the glass,” Barnes said. “I think they doubled us up. The fact is, we had a lot of blown coverages. They played really good basketball.”
Although Kentucky was successful in Knoxville, Reeves said the Vols are “one of those teams "that you can’t sleep on.”
“They’re one of the top five defensive teams, top five offensive teams,” he said. “We have to be able to stay focused and give it all that we’ve got.”
The Cats were shorthanded in the win over the Bulldogs in Starkville Wednesday night. Sahvir Wheeler (right ankle) missed his third straight game, while CJ Fredrick was sidelined for the second consecutive game with a rib injury. Both players are listed as day-to-day.
Despite the absence of both players, combined with a two-game slide prior to the contest, Reeves said the Wildcats haven’t lost focus.
“That’s what we are right now. We lose a couple of games, we don’t let that affect us,” Reeves said. “We just keep playing, just keep being brothers out there. We had a couple of downs, but everyone is still positive and still together and that’s all that matters.”
GLORY DAYS
The Wildcats will honor the 1996-98 basketball teams at halftime. The 1996 and 98 teams won national titles, while the 1997 squad was national runner-up.
Gametracker: Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 p.m., Saturday. TV-Radio: CBS, UK Radio Network.
