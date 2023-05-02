MANCHESTER — Just a day after being held scoreless against Somerset, South Laurel’s bats came alive to collect 11 hits during its 10-2 win over the Lady Briar Jumpers on Tuesday.
But the story of the game was once again the pitching performance of eighth-grader Kenzie Williams.
Williams is dominating more and more after each appearance in the circle, and it wasn’t any different against Somerset.
She limited the Lady Briar Jumpers to seven base runners while tossing a no-hitter. She also struck out 11 batters to improve to 8-3 this season.
“Kenzie had another good outing and was able to get ahead early in counts and was able to be successful,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when Clay County (11-10) pushed across a run, but the Lady Cardinals answered for two in the bottom half of the inning. South Laurel wrapped up the win in the fifth inning after scoring eight runs to take a commanding 10-1 advantage.
The Lady Cardinals didn’t hit any home runs but did manage to finish with five doubles.
Skye Lawson led the way with two hits, an RBI, and one run scored.
Bailey Frazier and Aubree Laster both followed with two hits and a run scored apiece while Amara Horn and Hannah Carnes both finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored apiece.
Morgan Jackson had a hit and scored twice while Addison Baker had a hit and scored once. Emmi Rice finished with a hit and an RBI.
“Really good win tonight,” Mink said. “Any time you can win against a regional opponent at this time of year it’s a good win. We were finally able to get some hits in the fifth with runners on base and it went from there.”
Emi Reynolds scored twice in the loss for the Lady Tigers as Abby Bowling started the game in the pitcher’s circle, tossing three innings while only allowing three hits. She also struck out three batters. Alivia Hoskins pitched the final three innings, allowing eight hits, and two earned runs. She also struck out four batters.
Monday’s Game
Six walks and four errors played a big role in South Laurel’s disappointing, 10-0, road loss to Somerset on Monday.
The Lady Cardinals (12-9) brought a three-game win streak into the matchup but couldn’t push any runs across despite outhitting the Lady Briar Jumpers, 8-7.
“We had runners on multiple times and just couldn’t get a hit to drive runners in,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “We have to continue to work on being consistent night in and night out.
“We just have to battle in the box and put the ball in play when you get in a pitchers count,” she added. “We’ll work on it and get it fixed. Our team is resilient and we‘ll overcome this and get back to work tomorrow. We’ll be ready for postseason.”
South Laurel defeated Somerset earlier in the season with an 8-3 decision, but this time around, things were different.
The game was scoreless until the Lady Briar Jumpers pushed across seven runs in the fourth inning. Somerset added three insurance runs in the sixth inning to seal the win.
Bailey Frazier and Madison Worley led the Lady Cardinals with two hits apiece while Skye Lawson, Amara Horn, Hannah Carnes, and Morgan Jackson each collected a hit apiece.
Kenzie Williams took the loss, lasting four innings while surrendering four hits, and three earned runs. She finished with six strikeouts. Worley pitched the final 1 2/3 of an inning, allowing three hits, and one earned run while striking out two batters.
South Laurel’s fastpitch program captures 700th win
When it comes to consistency of having success with the game of high school softball, go no further than South Laurel High School’s fastpitch program.
The Lady Cardinals captured their 700th program win on Friday, knocking off 50th District foe Williamsburg, 12-2.
The win improved South Laurel to 12-8 overall, but most importantly locked up the 50th District’s No. 2 seed as Carly Mink’s team finished with a 4-2 mark against district opponents.
The Lady Cardinals wasted little time taking over, scoring six runs in the first inning while never looking back. They added two runs in the second inning, one in the third inning, and three runs in the fourth inning.
The loss dropped the Lady Yellow Jackets to 3–12 overall, and 0-5 against district opponents.
South Laurel’s Madison Worley got the win, pitching three scoreless innings while allowing a hit. She also struck out four batters. Audrey Likins pitched two innings, giving up a hit and two earned runs while striking out four batters.
Amara Horn led the Lady Cardinals at the plate with a 2-for-2 effort which included a triple and a double. She also drove in three runs and scored twice.
Worley was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored while Hannah Carnes delivered a hit, and three RBI.
Addison Baker had a hit, an RBI, and scored three times while Skye Lawson finished with a hit and two RBI.
Bailey Frazier connected with a hit and scored twice while Emmie Rice had a hit and an RBI. Aubree Laster finished with a hit and a run scored.
Kaitlyn Moses and Keely Bisschop each had a hit apiece for Williamsburg while Stephanie Carr and Allie Wilson each drove in a run. Wilson and Erika Glanton also scored one run apiece.
Wednesday’s Game
When South Laurel’s bats are clicking, the Lady Cardinals are a hard team to beat.
Case in point, Wednesday’s 50th District matchup against Whitley County.
The Lady Cardinals pounded out 11 hits with three of those going for home runs, including Emmie Rice’s walk-off grand slam, and two going for doubles during their 14-2 win over the Lady Colonels.
South Laurel (11-8 overall, 3-2 vs. 50th District opponents) also received a stellar pitching effort by Kenzie Williams, who tossed five innings while allowing four hits, and two earned runs, and finishing with 10 strikeouts.
The Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Whitley County (7-19, 2-5) cut its deficit to 4-2 in the top of the third inning.
It was all South Laurel after that.
Two home runs by Rice led to the Lady Cardinals scoring 10 unanswered runs, which included a seven-run fifth inning.
Rice finished with two hits, five RBI, and one run scored while Laster went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and two runs scored.
Addison Baker went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored while Bailey Frazier was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and two runs scored.
Ale Lawson finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored while Amara Horn had a hit and scored twice.
Hannah Carnes had an RBI and scored once while Morgan Jackson finished with a hit and scored once. Madison Worley also had a run scored.
Ryleigh Petrey led Whitley County with a hit and an RBI while Amber Brown scored once.
Payton Hurst finished with a hit and a run scored while Jadynn Johnson and Kara Canada each finished with a hit apiece.
Makenzie Lunsford took the loss, tossing 4 1/3 of an inning while allowing 11 hits and 10 earned runs while striking out a batter.
