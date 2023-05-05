MIDDLESBORO — When South Laurel pitchers Kenzie Williams and Madison Worley are on top of their game, the duo is hard to beat.
Unfortunately for Middlesboro, Williams and Worley were hard to handle during the Lady Cardinals’ 8-0 win on Friday.
Williams notched her team-best ninth win while tossing five innings of two-hit ball, and striking out 12 batters to raise her team-best total to 136. Worley was just as effective in the two innings she pitched, allowing no hits or runs, and only one runner.
“We showed a lot of toughness tonight, and that we are able to play well on the road against a region opponent,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “We keep pushing to be better each and every day. We were able to string together some hits tonight and were able to hit consistently throughout the lineup.
“Kenzie and Maddie have thrown very well lately,” she added. “They’re attacking the zone and finding success.”
South Laurel (14-10) did all of its damage in the second and fourth innings, scoring four runs apiece in each of the innings to cruise to an eight-run victory.
Bailey Frazier continued to swing a hot bat, leading the way with two hits, an RBI, and one run scored.
Addison Baker and Williams each finished with two hits and two runs scored apiece while Aubree Laster and Morgan Jackson each had two hits and one run scored apiece.
Emmie Rice finished with a hit and two RBI while Skye Lawson had a hit and an RBI. Worley also scored a run.
