LOUISVILLE — Williamsburg fell short of reaching the Class A State Championship for the third time in program history after falling to Kentucky Country Day, 27-7, on Friday night.
The Bearcats (10-1) used a double dose of Eric Dickerson and Nathan Caldwell to keep the Yellow Jacket offense off the field for most of the game as the running back duo accounted for three of Kentucky Country Day’s four touchdowns.
The Yellow Jackets (6-3) entered Friday’s game averaging 39 points during the Class A playoffs but struggled to capitalize once they were able to move into Bearcat territory.
The seven-point output turned out to tie the lowest amount of points Williamsburg had scored this season since its 45-7 loss to Lexington Christian on Sept. 25.
Despite the loss, the Yellow Jackets continued their dominance in district play this season by winning their fifth consecutive district title while capturing their third region title since 2013 during the process.
It was a case of missed opportunities for Jerry Herron’s squad in the first half.
Williamsburg failed to take advantage of an early roughing the kicker penalty on its first drive even though the Yellow Jackets managed to drive to the Bearcats’ seven-yard line.
After failing to convert for a first down during its first three offensive plays of the game, Williamsburg was forced to punt but was able to keep the drive alive after the roughing the kicker penalty.
A completed pass from Sydney Bowen to Jayden Rainwater moved the Yellow Jackets into Kentucky Country Day territory two plays later, but a 10-yard loss and an incomplete pass on fourth down gave the Bearcats the ball at their own 17-yard line.
It didn’t take long for Matthew Jones’ squad to march downfield and score the game’s first points. Dickerson and Caldwell ate up chucks of yards on Kentucky Country Day’s first offensive possession.
Dickerson capped off the drive with a nine-yard touchdown run to give his team an 8-0 advantage with 3:16 left in the first quarter.
Williamsburg was able to answer in less than a minute, though.
The Yellow Jackets were able to strike quick through the air with Sydney Bowen hitting Gavon Thomas with a 52-yard pass that managed to cut the Bearcats’ lead to 8-7 with 2:24 remaining in the first quarter.
Williamsburg held Kentucky Country Day on its ensuing possession and saw what looked like a sure touchdown pass from Bowen to Jayden Rainwater turn into an incompletion after Dickerson hit Rainwater and jarred the ball loose.
The Bearcats were able to extend their lead right before half as Dickerson and Caldwell continued to lead the way offensively. Caldwell’s one-yard touchdown run gave his team a 14-7 lead with 2:02 remaining in the first half.
The Bearcats began to put some distance between themselves and Williamsburg after driving the ball downfield and scoring thanks to a 35-yard touchdown connection from quarterback Luke Russo to Drew Russell. Kentucky Country Day failed to add the two-point conversion and led 20-7 with 5:22 left in the third quarter.
The Yellow Jackets missed out on another scoring opportunity on its ensuing possession after seeing Bowen march his team to the Bearcats’ five-yard line.
Williamsburg was stopped for no gain on first and goal after a rushing attempt. Bowen was sacked after recovering a bad snap on second and goal while Thomas hauled in a four-yard reception from Bowen on third and goal from the 11-yard line.
The Yellow Jackets had one final chance to score on fourth and goal but Bowen’s pass attempt fell short, leading to Kentucky Country Day taking over on offense.
The Bobcats were able to put the game away late in the fourth quarter after taking advantage of a Yellow Jacket turnover Kentucky Country Day’s 16-yard line.
Caldwell added his second rushing touchdown of the game, a one-yarder, to give his team a commanding 27-7 advantage with 5:16 left in regulation.
