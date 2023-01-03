SOMERSET — North Laurel’s five-game win streak came to an end on Tuesday with a 70-65 setback to Pulaski County.
The Lady Jaguars (7-3) struggled on defense and rebounding the ball while turning the ball over 23 times in the loss.
“Our energy and effort was not what it needed to be tonight,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “Our defensive effort was minimal in the first quarter and rebounding was even worse. We were outrebounded by 11 in the first half. Combine that with us turning it over 23 times and that is a recipe for disaster. We weren’t ready tonight and that is always on the coach.”
North Laurel’s problems began in the first quarter, falling behind 16-8, and things continued to snowball from there. By the time halftime rolled around, the Jaguars trailed, 40-23.
Mahan’s squad attempted to rally in the second half, outscoring the Lady Maroons, 28-10, in the third quarter while taking a 51-50 advantage during the process.
The Lady Jaguars couldn’t hold on to the lead, though, as Pulaski County outscored North Laurel, 20-14, in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Emily Sizemore led the Lady Jaguars with 19 points while Brooke Nichelson added 11 points, and Bella Sizemore finished with 10 points.
North Laurel will be back in action at home Thursday against Leslie County.
