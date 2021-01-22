Well, one measuring stick is that he kept his team in the locker room -- and reporters waiting for his post-game press conference to begin -- for nearly 40 minutes, an unprecedented amount of time for his 77 games at UofL.
Another clue was his language during his virtual session with the media. Mack rarely uses profanity, but as he fumed he made this blunt observation:
"It doesn't take any talent to sprint your (bleep) back and find your man. I don't know if it's being young, scared or intimidated, but (bleep) needs to get corrected."
It's probably a good thing for the Cardinals (9-3, 4-2 ACC) that they had a required day off Tuesday, giving their coach a chance to settle down a bit. But the Cards were still likely to start paying the price for their shortcomings in back-to-back losses when practice resumed Wednesday afternoon.
Mack will have three days to rectify some of his team's problems it takes the court against Duke (5-4, 3-2), which is also reeling from back-to-back losses, Saturday afternoon in the KFC YUM! Center. And he has been clear about what his players will encounter in practice.
"We've got to be harder on our guys in practice," he said. "We have to demand more."
Sure the Cards are young with two freshmen and two sophomores in the starting lineup and another pair of rookies and two more sophomores in the rotation. But youth is no excuse for lack of preparation and effort, he pointed out.
"For our guys, it does not say on their jersey, 'Louisville freshman,' 'Louisville sophomore that didn't play a year ago,' 'Louisville redshirt freshman,'" Mack said. "It says Louisville. There are a lot of guys who played in this program that did a heck of a lot more to earn those banners you see in the Yum! Center, and we're not giving the type of effort those former players deserve. We have to figure it out, and that includes the coaches and the players. We have to figure out what our team needs to do in order to be successful.
"When we come out and don't understand how to get in the lane, how to be strong with the basketball, and then get back on the defensive end and get matched up, that doesn't have anything to do with talent. That has everything to do with toughness and it being important to us."
According to point guard Carlik Jones, Mack isn't saying anything publicly that he hasn't already told his team.
"His messages are always clear," Jones said. "That we're not the most talented team in the conference. He emphasizes effort, readiness, togetherness as a team, as a unit. We have to be ready, we have to have that hunger, we have to always be on our p's and q's. We're not good enough to think that we're able to just come out and jump on a team no matter what."
With no practice Wednesday, Mack and his staff met on Tuesday to put together a plan for the remainder of the week, with some of the time to be spent specifically on Duke but most of the focus being on improvement needed by the Cards in various areas. Mack says he and his assistant coaches discuss "anything and everything."
"We feel we could work on a thousand things," he said. "You can't be the master of everyting. We need to boil it down to areas where we need to be solid ALL the time -- transition defense, guarding the basketball a heck of a lot better and not giving up shots. That's defense. On offense it's pushing the ball, attacking, moving the ball and bodies in half-court and creating opportunities for each other.
On Saturday Mack will find out how well his players absorbed all those lessons.
MINLEND TO SEE MORE ACTION
Grad transfer Charles Minlend, who has recovered from a knee injury, played one minute against Wake Forest on Jan. 13 in his first appearance of the season, then didn't see any action in subsequent games against Miami and the Seminoles. But Mack said the 6-4 guard will probably be on the floor more against Duke.
"We wanted to give him a few more days of practice because he was way behind when he went in the game at Wake," Mack said. "So even though he's been medically released, you can just tell he's not ready. I'd like to think over the last 4-5 days, along with these days leading up, maybe he doesn't play 20 minutes against Duke, but maybe he has the possiblity of starting to get into the lineup and help our team. Then we have another week off, so there's another seven days I think will help Charles in the process."
As for center Malik Williams, who is sidelined with a broken bone in his foot, Mack said he still thinks the 6-11 senior will be able to play at some point this season, but "it won't be until February sometime. We'd like to shoot for mid-February."
"Down the line, I think Minlend is going to help us and I think Malik Williams is gonna help us too," Mack said. "Those are two vital players we were counting on, so it makes us a lot deeper. Some of the growing pains we're going through with the younger guys, our team will be the beneficiary of that playing time and past experiences when we get everybody on the ship."
BC GAME UNCERTAIN
After Duke, UofL is scheduled to host Boston College (3-10, 1-6) on Jan. 30, but that game is in danger because the Eagles paused their program Wednesday due to a positive COVID-19 test, causing postponement of their game with Pittsburgh Saturday.
Mack said he doesn't worry about postponements or rescheduling, leaving those matters up to deputy athletic director Joshn Heird, who is in frequent contact with ACC schools and the league office. UofL has already had two ACC games postponed, NC State and Georgia Tech, neither of which has been reset.
"I'd rather just focus on our team and concentrate on practice," Mack said. "Next week is a long ways away, so when Monday comes around. . .we don't necessarily focus on the team we're playing until two days before the game. Now that we'll have 5-6 days, we're not going to put six days into BC anyway. We want to make our team better."
Russ Brown, a former sportswriter for The Courier-Journal and USA Today, covers University of Louisville sports and college football and basketball for Kentucky Today. He can be contacted at 0926.russ.brown@gmail.com
