LONDON — Senior Madison Worley turned in one of her best games of the season during Senior Night, as South Laurel defeated Harlan County, 5-1, on Monday.
Worley turned in a complete game effort while allowing only three hits and one earned run. She also had five strikeouts.
The Lady Cardinals (15-11) did all of their damage in the first three innings, scoring all five runs while never looking back.
“It was nice to celebrate these seniors and all that they’ve done for this program,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “They have given everything to this program, and we were able to put a good effort together tonight for this senior group.
“Worley threw a great game and we were able to get her run support early,” she added. “We just keep working each day to get better, and we’ll be ready to make a run.”
Amara Horn had a hit, a run scored, and two RBI in the win for South Laurel while teammates Bailey Frazier and Hannah Carnes also drove in runs.
Harlan County’s Jade Burton drove in the Lady Black Bears’ lone run after connecting on a home run.
