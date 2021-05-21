LONDON — South Laurel kept rolling on Friday, wasting little time taking care of Perry Central during Friday’s 10-0 win over the Commodores.
The trio of Wes Wright, Ayden Smith, and Dylan Dixon was hard for Perry Central to handle.
Wright turned in a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the plate, finishing with three runs and three RBI. Smith connected with two home runs and drove in seven RBI while scoring twice while Dixon picked up the win on the hill, allowing only two hits while striking out five batters.
“It was really nice on Senior Night for us to jump out to a lead when everyone's emotions are running high,” South Laurel coach Trey Smith said. Our bats really came to play tonight and I was excited to see that. Wes and Ayden did a great job tonight driving the baseball and helping our team put runs on the board. We have many hitters in this lineup that are peaking at the right time of the year.
“Dylan Dixon did what he has always done for us since his freshmen year,” he added. “He competed with multiple pitches in the zone tonight and I couldn't have been more proud of him. Baseball is a funny sport with a lot of peaks and valleys but I do like where my team is and we do seem to be playing our best baseball of the year at the right time.”
South Laurel, who has now won four in a row, scored two runs in the first inning while adding five more runs in the second inning to take a 7-0 advantage. The Cardinals (18-10) added two more runs in the fourth inning and another run in the fifth to wrap up the win.
Ashton Garland, Harrison Byrd, and Dylan Dixon each finished with a hit apiece in the 10-run victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.