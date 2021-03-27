Wyan-Pine Grove was named 2021 Laurel County Elementary Boys Basketball Champions. Wyan-Pine defeated Bush 32-31 in Saturday's championship game. Look for a story in Wednesday's Sentinel-Echo. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley
