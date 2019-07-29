With respect to Mr. Edwards I never once remember a dying pilot reference God in their final radio transmission; however, I do recall one sad transmission, "I'm hit six times forget about me, I'm dead."
At the Joint Casualty Resolution Center (JCRC), we were charged with Missing in Action (MIA) Recovery Missions in Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam; if not in the field, we read Top Secret, such as former Prisoner of War debriefs, shoot-down incidents, ground assaults, ambush casualties, other classified and non-rated documents provided by our country plus foreign intelligence service and other documents.
And on one occasion, I was sent on temporary duty to the U.S. Embassy, Vientiane, Laos, a country under the administrative and military control of the North Vietnamese to recovery Top Secret and other classification of documents from the U.S. Embassy, among 13 Top Secret documents missing from JCRC; from said documents, JCRC was able to change the status of a number of military and civilians from MIA to Killed.
For the record, the dying didn't address God.
With the end of religious falsehoods, peace is possible.
Billy Ray Wilson, Master Sergeant, USAF - Retired
London
