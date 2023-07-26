Two London City Police officers were honored in a special ceremony on Friday.
The city police department underwent a devastating year in 2022, losing two officers that year — an unprecedented tragedy for local law enforcement.
On Friday, Officers Travis Hurley and Logan Medlock were honored with the two London Interstate 75 bridges being named in their honor.
Local and state officials joined with family and friends for the ceremony held at Farmers Market. The resolution designating the bridge over Exit 41 on KY 80 as the Officer Travis Hurley Memorial Bridge was read by Donovan Storm, long time friend. Hurley died on Jan. 27, 2022 from complications from COVID-19 after several months of hospitalization.
Storm said he and Hurley had many fishing trips and memories over the years as well as being in the same Sunday School class for many years.
“He was a good officer, a good husband, a good father,” Storm said, becoming emotional as he spoke of his friend.
“He retired after 20 years with the city police, then came back as a School Resource Officer,” Storm continued. “He was well respected and loved by the kids and the school staff.”
London Police Chief Chuck Johnson read the resolution specifying the KY 192 bridge over Exit 38 as the Officer Logan Medlock Memorial Bridge. Medlock was a “legacy” officer, following in the footsteps of his father, London City Police Maj. Randy Medlock. The younger Medlock had been on the London City Police force for three years before his death on Oct. 30, 2022. Medlock was patrolling along South Main Street at the intersection of KY 229 (Barbourville Street) when he was T-boned by an impaired driver who ran a traffic light. The impact sent both vehicles into the A.R. Dyche Cemetery, where several gravemarkers were destroyed as the vehicles came to rest. Medlock died instantly from the crash. The driver of the vehicle remains incarcerated on charges of murder of a police officer.
“Logan was an exemplary officer. He was going to be promoted to Sergent in this department,” Johnson said. “He was recognized for Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award and the Governor’s Occupant Protection Award for 2022. This is the first time that one law enforcement officer has received both awards.”
“Most people don’t know this but Logan had been talking to some of the other officers just before the accident and he said, ‘I’m going out to get a drunk driver.’ He did,” Johnson said.
Johnson then addressed both families.
“You are always a part of us and we will always be here for you,” he said.
The ceremony concluded with family members unveiling the signs that were posted along the two London bridges that same afternoon.
“Their ultimate sacrifices to protect the public will live on for generations,” said Rocky Adkins, Senior Advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear, as he addressed the crowd.
Family members of each officer proceeded to the stage area to unveil the road signs that will honor their loved one for the coming years. Hurley’s sign was unveiled by his son Andrew and wife Angela. Medlock’s sign was unveiled by his wife Courtney, accompanied by son Brantley and his father Maj. Randy Medlock.
The ceremony was attended by Sen. Brandon Storm and Rep. Timmy Truett, to represent the House and Senate’s support of the project; Rocky Adkins; Laurel County Sheriff John Root; Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown; Laurel County Attorney J.L. Albright, as well as other local leaders and officers from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London City Police, London Fire Department and London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.