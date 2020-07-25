It’s great when you’re able to report good news, and thank goodness this week, I can report a double-dose of it.
South Laurel football coach Donnie Burdine is back home and improving while recovering from COVID-19.
Coach Burdine is one of the nicest coaches that I’ve dealt with. He loves promoting his kids and his program. I continue to pray he has a speedy recovery.
I’ve also received good news on Becky Abner Osborne as well, as she continues to improve after having a brain aneurysm.
The past few weeks have been rough for both Coach Burdine and Becky, so let’s continue to pray for the both of them and their families.
Zach Hurley
What a week former North Laurel Baseball Star Zach Hurley had. First off, he found out that he made the Lexington Leyendas baseball team which means he gets to participate in the Battle of the Bourbon Trail which has been described as a “one-of-a-kind professional six-week league. Play will be in Lexington on Saturday, Aug. 1.
But that’s not all.
Hurley was also named to the University of the Cumberlands All-Decade Baseball Team. He’s had one heck of a baseball career, shining at both North Laurel and the University of the Cumberlands, and he isn’t finished just yet.
Little League Baseball
I’ve ventured to Corbin Little League, North Laurel Little League, and South Laurel Little the past couple of weeks, and it’s awesome to see the excitement the Little Leaguers have on their faces playing softball and baseball in their respective leagues.
All three leagues look to be doing a fantastic job with the COVID-19 guidelines, and a hat’s off to the parents that I saw practicing social distancing. Normally, we would be at the state tournament stage of the season but like we have heard numerous times since mid-March, there is a new normal now.
Even though things have changed, the excitement from kids all across the Tri-County playing the game they love hasn’t.
MaxPrep Football Rankings
The new MaxPrep Preseason Football Rankings have been released and boy, was I surprised.
We’ve got a lot of teams that are ranked in the Top 100 from the 13th Region, but that wasn’t what surprised me. I felt Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds we’re ranked way too low at No. 52. They’re a Top 25 team in my book. Anyway, listed below would be how MaxPrep’s Preseason 13th Region Top 10 would look.
1. Bell County
2. Harlan County
3. Corbin
4. Knox Central
5. Whitley County
6. Williamsburg
7. Middlesboro
8. North Laurel
9. Clay County
10. South Laurel
Putting Bell County at No. 1 doesn’t surprise me. The Bobcats have a lot of talent returning but I would have out Corbin at No. 2 and Harlan County at No. 3. I’d also have North Laurel at the No. 5 spot and maybe move South Laurel to the No. 7 position.
