THE WAY IT IS: Kudos to Chris Larkey for scheduling Trinity

Area Little League baseball and softball teams continue to play, and summer is almost over.
That means a couple of things — fall sports is near, and I have a lot to talk about this week, so no more rambling, let’s get right to it:
Tri-County loaded with talented student-athletes
I know I mentioned this the past week or so ago, but I’m going to talk about it again, folks we have some very talented student-athletes in the Tri-County and when have the opportunity, we need to support them. I can’t remember the last time we’ve had this many student-athletes that are garnering attention from Division I colleges.
Both Ally Collett and Amerah Steele received DI scholarships last season while it looks as if we are going to have a lot more soon.
North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard and Halle Collins are two that come to mind along with Corbin’s Treyveon Longmire and Dakota Patterson. Heck, we’ve also had Skeeter Mabe that has attracted the eye of colleges.
I’ve been covering sports in the Tri-County for a long time and I can’t remember anyone garnering the attention of DI schools like Longmire has.
The 6-2, 170-pound junior received offers from Michigan, Virginia Tech, and Ole Miss during this past week, and now garners offers from more than 15 Division I schools which include Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Louisville and Purdue.
Clemson, defending national champion LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, and Notre Dame are reportedly showing interest.
Heck, it’s in telling who else will recruit the young man. Don’t forget he’s just a junior.
Fall Sports
Even though the KHSAA met a few weeks ago and finally put out specific dates for fall high school sports to begin, they're many folks that are still unsure if we will have any type of a season for football, soccer, volleyball, etc.
Am I one of those?
Well, I try to remain positive throughout any situation, and I have always felt a fall sports season will take place. So yes, I’m holding out hope nothing changes when the KHSAA meets again in a week or so.
Dinky Phipps
After 38 years of coaching, it looks like former Barbourville and Lynn Camp basketball coach Dinky Phipps might take some time off after resigning last week as the Wildcats’ head coach.
Phipps has always been a class act whenever I’ve needed any type of help from him. He’s won more than 700 games, and even if he never gets back into coaching, will go down as one of the best in the state.
He was my basketball first coach I ever interviewed after a game, and I’ll never forget it. His Tigers played North Laurel, and I was pretty much scared to go up and talk to him after the contest. By the time I was finished, I realized just how big of a class act he was.
I hope in the long run, he decides to coach again because the 13th Region is a better place with Dinky Phipps coaching in it.
North Laurel will play Louisville Trinity on football
I’ve said this numerous times this past week, and I’ll say it again, hat’s off time Jaguar coach Chris Larkey for agreeing to play state power, Louisville Trinity, on the road on Nov. 6.
North Laurel is a team to keep an eye on the next few years, and this game will do nothing but make the Jaguars better in the long run.
Folks are quick to point out Larkey shouldn’t have scheduled the Shamrocks but I say why not?
North Laurel’s players will get to see first-hand how a top-notch program operates and plays. The Jaguar players will also get a first-hand experience of playing at the best football facility in the state.
North Laurel is loaded with young talent and you’re not going to get any better beating up on teams by 40 or 50 points. So why not test your respective team and see just where they are? There isn’t anything wrong with trying to improve your team while also allowing your players to have the experience of playing someone like Trinity.
It’s a win-win situation for Larkey and his Jaguars, and in the end, playing the Shamrocks will pay off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.