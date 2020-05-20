The London Tourism and Convention Commission met at the London Community Center Monday evening to discuss its current economic situation. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous events had to be canceled or postponed, leaving tourism to bring in less money than anticipated earlier in the year.
According to commission member Steven Berry, tourism was down in March around $31,000 from the previous year ($211,000 in 2019 to $180,000 in 2020.) As of Monday, $130,000 was totaled for April -- $120,000 down from 2019's $250,000.
With the opening of the London Town Center, tourism hoped to have begun a concert series that was planned to start Friday, May 15. That date, however, had to be canceled. Concert dates were canceled up to July 3, but the commission hopes that a performance by musician Dangerous Dan can be held at the Town Center on August 1.
The earliest event that may be happening is the ASA Archery tournament, scheduled for the fairgrounds on June 25. Tourist Commission Executive Director Steve Robinson said ways to hold the event while maintaining social distancing are being looked into, but the event will likely not be feasible. ASA Archery generally brings anywhere from 1,800 to 2,200 participants, which may be too challenging to keep segregated.
Fourth of July fireworks will still be shot off this year since the city had to pay the deposit on the fireworks. However, there won't be any vendors or inflatables. Commission members hope spectators will be able to watch from their vehicles or yards.
Year-end events have yet to be canceled. Berry said that, if the COVID-19 situation improves, the city can recoup losses with the events.
Levi Jackson, Park Manager Joey Engle reported, is performing strongly despite the pandemic. The park made $47,494.10 thus far in May. Total, the park made $530,000 in 2020 thus far. This same time last year, under state management, Levi Jackson reported a total of $539,000.
"We're on pace to outdo that number, even with the COVID-19 setback," Engle said. "It's summertime, people are bored and people are stir-crazy, so they're getting out by spending time at the park and camping."
With that being said, it's currently unclear as to when Levi Jackson's pool and Treetop Adventures can reopen. The pool, Engle said, might be able to open by up by July. He proposed that Treetop start selling the gloves necessary to participate, but staff would still have to make contact with participants to ensure harnesses are secured.
