The finale of the Town Center Summer Concert Series winds down this Saturday and features a wealth of local talent.
Another triple header to mark September’s concerts, Saturday’s event will blend a genre of rock and country to please nearly any music listener’s taste.
Tyler Evans leads off the entertainment with his own brand of country and soul blend. He has performed locally at other events and brings an appreciation for music lovers of all ages.
County Wide is the filling of the sandwich for this weekend’s show, bringing their own style of country music to the Town Center stage. The group hails from Corbin but includes Laurel County native, Travis Clem, on the drums. County Wide has performed at Thursday Night Live, World Chicken Festival and other events in the area and has a growing following. The group has released two CD’s with original music, with two songs airing on YouTube and other social media outlets.
Sneaky Pete rose to popularity in the late 1970s and their performances still bring out a huge crowd to any venue they perform. Once the band at the Moose Club, Sneaky Pete also performed in other venues in the area, creating a dedicated following that still exists 44 years later. Sneaky Pete played to a large crowd at Town Center last year and their performance at Thursday Night Live several years ago was touted as one of the largest crowds ever.
For a taste of music for the entire family, this week’s Town Center concert is sure to please. Admission is free — bring your lawn chair and blanket and enjoy the finale of this year’s Town Center Summer Concert series.
