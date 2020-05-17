High school softball in the Tri-County had a lot of good storylines going into its respective seasons with many prognosticators picking Angela Singleton’s Whitley County squad as the regional front-runner while teams such as North Laurel, South Laurel, Lynn Camp, and Corbin expected to have a final say in who would have won the title as well.
The Lady Jaguars were loaded with young talent and were hoping to win their first region title dating back to 2017 while the Lady Cardinals had hopes of winning their first region crown since 2014. Both the Lady Wildcats and Lady Redhounds were looking to capture their respective program’s first-ever 13th Region crown.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the season, we weren’t able to see if those feats would take place on the diamond, but what I do know is we missed out on a lot of student-athletes in all spring sports showing what they could have accomplished this season.
This week I’m going to take a closer look at one player on each softball team that could have had an impact season for their respective team.
Barbourville
Lucy Robinson, Senior
Robinson was ready for a breakout year for the Lady Tigers. She batted .273 last season while driving in seven runs and hitting a home run. She also delivered 12 hits and scored 20 runs in only 44 at-bats.
“Lucy Robinson would have been a stand-out in her senior campaign this 2020 season. Not only was Lucy projected to start the majority of the games in centerfield, but she can also pitch, and is a threat behind the dish. In the lone scrimmage played this season, Lucy hit the ball extremely hard and also put one over the fence for a huge three-run blast.”— Barbourville assistant coach Randie Powers
Corbin
Whitney Trosper, Senior
Trosper was another player in the Tri-County ready to have a breakthrough year. She was a hard worker who was ready to help make the Lady Redhounds one of the best teams in the 13th Region. No stats were available for Trosper on Corbin’s KHSAA team website.
“Whitney Trosper had tremendous promise for Corbin this year. As a senior, she was ready for her time to shine. She led the outfield last year and was ready to do it again this year. Throughout the entire offseason, she was pushing her teammates to the limits making sure they were ready for this year. Whitney has been a threat on the base path for a few years now and I am confident that this year would have been her best year yet. She would continue her streak of stolen bases and runs scored. Whitney would have stood out to anyone watching our games. She is an impressive athlete.” — Corbin coach Dana White
Lynn Camp
Kaley Hendrickson, Senior
Hendrickson’s .468 batting average in 2019 was one of the best in the state while she also delivered a home run and led Lynn Camp with 52 hits and 37 RBI while also finishing with 43 runs scored.
“Kaley was set to have a great season. She led the team with the highest batting average last year and she started hitting the ball well the second half of the season. She spent a lot of time during the off-season conditioning and working in the cages to improve her game. She was primed to be one of the top players in the region this year. She had already signed to play with Union College next season and we are very excited to watch her next season.” — Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix
Knox Central
Morgan Warren, Senior
Warren batted .274 while collecting 17 hits, three doubles, and 11 RBI. She also finished with 11 runs scored and nine stolen bases.
“Morgan Warren was on the rise for her big season this year. Everything was coming together at the right moments for her. She has worked in the offseason a lot on her strength and you could tell the difference with her batting, it’s been the best it has been in four years. She took the role this year to be a captain and leader for her team. She was dominating middle infield in practice and you could just see that big things were in the works for her to happen because of the decision making and her fundamentals when we were on the field. She was determined to help her team in any way possible to make sure we came out on top for this upcoming season.” — Knox Central Coach Bethany Hensley
North Laurel
Emily Sizemore, Sophomore
Sizemore led North Laurel with a .454 batting average, four home runs, four triples, 16 doubles, 33 RBI, 49 hits and 34 runs scored. She dominated at the plate as a freshman last season while becoming one of the top offensive players in the 13th Region.
“Sizemore established herself as one of the top power hitters and outfielders in the region last season. North Laurel is loaded with young talent and Sizemore was set to help lead the way once again this season. Sizemore can produce any time she’s at the plate.” — Les Dixon, Sentinel-Echo, Times-Tribune staff writer
South Laurel
Kenzie Jervis, Senior
Jervis continued to be one of the best hitters in the 13th Region, batting .447 while finishing with three home runs, 17 RBI, 11 doubles, 34 hits and 29 runs scored. She was also expected to pitch for the Lady Cardinals this season.
“Coming back as a pitcher this season, Kenzie looked to help lead South Laurel to a region title. Not only is she a great pitcher but she has one of the best bats in the region. Kenzie has a combined batting average of .466 over the last three years and had an ERA of 2.88 in 2018 where she pitched 24 games and led SL to a region championship. Kenzie coming back her senior season as a pitcher makes her one of the big impact players this spring.” — South Laurel coach Carly Mink
Whitley County
Lindsey Shope, Senior
Shope dominated at the plate and on the mound in 2019. She won 17 games while striking out 227 batters. Shope finished with a 2.69 ERA while hitting .374 at the plate. She also had three home runs, 18 RBI, 12 doubles, four triples, 46 hits and 24 runs scored.
“Her bat and her arm have always made a huge impact since her move to Whitley county. She can keep batters off balance while on the mound. At the plate, she has the ability to base hit, hit for power, or play the small ball if her team needed it.” — Whitley County Coach Angela Singleton
Williamsburg
Loryn Flannery, Junior
Flannery was expected to have a big season for the Lady Yellow Jackets. (No stats were available on Williamsburg’s KHSAA Web Site for Flannery)
“Loryn is one of the hardest-working players. Her hitting is some of the best I’ve seen. She would’ve been such a threat at the plate this year. The strength and power she has is uncontested. Also, her arm is a cannon, and fielding ability is a force to be reckoned with.“
