Not even rain can daunt the spirits of music lovers and Saturday’s Town Center concert was proof.
The previous rain storms and heavy cloud cover of the day may have deterred some from Saturday’s musical entertainment, although hundreds still took their chances and gathered on the lawn of the downtown park.
The concert — changed from the usual first Friday of the summer months to Saturday — kicked off with a triple header of bands that showcase the talent that is spawned on the local front.
Tone Control took the stage at 6 p.m. and entertained the crowd with some rock favorites that had many singing along as they reminisced of the songs of their youth. From the keyboard highlights of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” to the finale, the crowd was engrossed in the music and talent displayed from the stage.
As the first set wound down, a drizzle of rain began, sending many to their vehicles while those braving the rain threats created a sea of colorful umbrellas across the lawn of the park.
But the music continued and as the rain subsided and moved on, the umbrellas came down and many returned as Paint Creek continued their show. Again, the crowd was engaged in the music, ranging from popular artists from the 70s and early 80s. The finale brought waves of cheers and applause as the group performed the iconic “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. The guitars sounded out during the instrumental section of the song, with the rhythm and bass guitarists teaming together for the final section — reminiscent of the original group’s performance of their signature song.
My Finest Hour took the stage at 8:30 p.m., performing some rock favorites including selections by Stevie Nicks and other popular groups of the 70s and 80s. Roger Dale House, who has performed music ranging from gospel to rock, belted out tune after tune, while drummer Judd Weaver and the three guitarists blended in their musical talents for a show that brought cheers from the crowd.
This Saturday winds down the Town Center Summer Concert series and features local artists — Tyler Evans, County Wide and Sneaky Pete. The show starts at 6 p.m. Admission is free and parking is available in adjacent lots. Food and drink vendors will be on hand to serve up your favorite eats and drinks.
