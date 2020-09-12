UK allows 12,000 fans with multiple restrictions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Fans will be allowed at Kroger Field this season as capacity is expected to be at 20 percent the school announced Thursday.
The changes would result in a game attendance of 12,000 based on the current seating in the stadium. The fans also will be required to wear masks.
Suite and Lexus Loge will be limited to a maximum of 10 persons or 20 percent, whichever is greater. Seating at the stadium will remain as a season ticket, and those account holders will be contacted directly by the K Fund Office to confirm their intentions.
The parking lots will open three hours before kickoff and no gatherings will be permitted outside the stadium. The gates will open two hours prior to kickoff. Tailgating, generators, trailers, tents, grills or cooking will be prohibited this season. No RV’s will be permitted in the parking lots.
Tickets will be physically distanced throughout Kroger Field, and accounts will be limited to purchasing one block of seats per game, most in groups of two or four. This will help to maximize attendance opportunities for a greater number of season ticket accounts. UK Athletics seeks to accommodate as many ticket accounts as possible, though there is no guarantee that every season ticket holder will be able to purchase tickets due to the limited capacity.
Priority single-game tickets will be priced to include parking. All fans will receive their tickets and parking passes via mobile delivery and must scan them on a mobile device for entry at Kroger Field.
GAMEDAY CHANGES
Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures throughout the stadium prior to and during all events.
Mobile ticketing and parking passes to reduce contact between staff and fans.
Requiring face coverings for all fans at all times, with the exception of when fans are sitting in their seats while eating or drinking.
Suggesting that fans to enter and exit at specified gates.
Requiring fans to keep the proper physical distance.
Providing signage in common areas to assist with physical distancing
Hand sanitization and washing stations located throughout the stadium.
Increased physical spacing while using elevators by reducing capacity of each elevator to three persons.
Concessions featuring cashless transactions
Parking lots to open three hours prior to kickoff
No gatherings in parking lots prior to the game
No tailgating, generators, trailers, tents, grills or cooking of any kind will be allowed in parking lots this season.
Gates will open two hours prior to kickoff
Anyone around the stadium on gameday will be expected to have a ticket or credential for that day’s game.
No RVs will be permitted in the parking lots
The bringing of bags of any sort are strongly discouraged and only small, clear bags will be admitted.
2020 UK FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Home games in all capital letters. Kickoff times and TV details to be announced later.
Sept. 26: At Auburn, Noon (SEC Network)
Oct. 3: MISSISSIPPI, 4 p.m. (SEC Network)
Oct. 10: MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 17: At Tennessee
Oct. 24: GEORGIA
Oct. 31: At Missouri, Noon (SEC Network)
Nov. 14: VANDERBILT
Nov. 21: At Alabama
Nov. 28: At Florida
Dec. 5: SOUTH CAROLINA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.