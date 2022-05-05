Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton has publicly reprimanded Laurel County Circuit Court Clerk Roger L. Schott for violation of the Kentucky Court of Justice Personnel Policies and the Code of Conduct for Circuit Court Clerks.
In September 2021, the Circuit Court Clerk Conduct Commission (CCCCC) received a complaint against Schott alleging that he improperly terminated a deputy clerk without following the policies established by the Supreme Court under AP Part III, Personnel Policies.
The information received by the CCCCC arose from a complaint filed with the Department of Human Resources at the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) by the former deputy clerk in Schott’s office. The complaint alleged that on June 14, 2021, the employee’s access to the Laurel County Judicial Center was deactivated without notice after Schott and his wife, who serves as his chief deputy, learned the employee was in a romantic relationship with their daughter, who also works as a deputy clerk in the Office of the Laurel County Circuit Court Clerk.
Upon entering the building at the beginning of the workday, the employee was confronted by the chief deputy, who told the employee that he had “resigned,” according to the Chief Justice’s report. The employee responded that he had not resigned and proceeded to his desk, where the chief deputy yelled at the employee and hit his computer monitor before picking up his phone receiver and slamming it down. The chief deputy left and returned with Schott, who again told the employee that he had resigned. Schott then escorted the employee out of the building.
Following a thorough investigation that included interviews with the employee, the chief deputy, and several other employees of the Laurel County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, the HR Department determined there had been violations of several provisions of the personnel policies.
Through the investigation, it was found that this issue initially arose after Schott and his wife discovered that the employee was in a romantic relationship with their daughter.
“Although Schott noted in his response submitted to the commission that the employee had been admonished ‘no more dating within [the] office would be tolerated or accepted and termination would be the outcome of any further instance,’ it does not appear that same rule applied to his daughter, who was not similarly disciplined,” Chief Justice Minton wrote.
The report also noted the anti-nepotism policy adopted for the KCOJ in December 2019 and while the policy does prohibit nepotism in order “to avoid conflicts of interest and the appearance of favoritism.” It only applies to employment actions that happened on or after January 1, 2020 and Schott’s employment of his wife and daughter does not violate that policy because both have been employed at the office for nearly two decades.
“But it does provide a cautionary tale regarding the conflicts that may occur when family members are involved in disputes within the office,” Chief Justice Minton wrote. “And it further justifies the Supreme Court’s decision to adopt a policy prohibiting nepotism within the Kentucky Court of Justice.”
Because the AOC does not have authority to discipline elected circuit court clerks, the Deputy Director submitted a complaint against Schott to the CCCCC. The complaint alleged that Schott had violated Section 8 of the Personnel Policies by improperly terminating the employee, as well as several other sections of the Code of Conduct for Circuit Court Clerks, including:
• Section 2: “All clerks shall comply with … applicable portions of the Administrative Procedures of the Court of Justice … and orders of the Supreme Court of Kentucky.”
• Section 4(1): “Circuit court clerks shall fully and adequately perform all duties and obligations of their office as set forth in … applicable portions of the Administrative Procedures of the Court of Justice, Part III.”
• Section 4(2): “Circuit court clerks shall perform their duties impartially: (a) With courtesy and respect for the public, litigants, lawyers, subordinate employees, and all others with whom the clerk interacts as a part of his or her official duties; and (b) Without bias or prejudice, shown by words or conduct, based upon race, national origin, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, disability, genetic information, smoker or nonsmoker status, veteran’s status, or political affiliation.”
• Section 8(2)(e) and (g): “Violations of this Code of Conduct include but are not limited to … [a]ny willful refusal or persistent failure to conform to official policies and directives adopted by the Supreme Court or issued by the Chief Justice in his constitutional capacity as Chief Executive Officer of the Court of Justice … or [n]oncompliance with this Code of Conduct.”
The Commission then requested that Schott file a written response in which he highlighted previous grievances with the employee while he was employed as a deputy clerk in the Laurel County Circuit Court’s office, including allegations of romantic relationships with other coworkers.
“Schott further emphasized his own employment history and community involvement,” Chief Justice Minton wrote. “But he did not deny the allegations regarding the incidents of June 14, 2021, nor did he deny terminating the employee without following the processes outlined in Section 8 of the KCOJ Personnel Policies.”
Upon consideration of the filed report, the Commission submitted its findings and recommendations to the Chief Justice. The Commission’s findings included the following violations of the Code of Conduct for Circuit Court Clerks:
• Section 2: “Roger Schott violated this section by failing to follow the procedures outlined in the KCOJ Personnel Policies for disciplining and dismissing a tenured employee.”
• Section 4(1): “Roger Schott violated this section by failing to follow the procedures outlined in the KCOJ Personnel Policies for disciplining and dismissing a tenured employee.”
• Section 4(2)(a): “Roger Schott violated this section in that he did not treat his subordinate employee with courtesy and respect nor did he ensure his chief deputy did as well.”
• Section 8(2)(e): “Roger Schott violated this section in that he did not comply with the procedures outlined in the KCOJ Personnel Policies for disciplining and dismissing a tenured employee, nor did he ensure his chief deputy did as well.”
• Section 8(2)(g): “Roger Schott violated this section in that [it] is clear from a review of the record that the foregoing sections of the Code of Conduct were violated. In his response, Mr. Schott admitted his non-compliance of policies and he asked for forgiveness of any ‘technical mishap of the steps of this necessary removal.’”
The Commission recommended to Chief Justice Minton that Schott be publicly reprimanded to ensure compliance with his statutory duties and with the Code of Conduct.
The Chief Justice considered the allegations against Schott and agreed that his termination of the employee violated Section 8 of the KCOJ Personnel Policies and Sections 2, 4(1), 4(2)(a), 8(2)(e), and 8(2)(g) of the Code of Conduct for Circuit Court Clerks. Accordingly, the Chief Justice adopted the recommendation of the CCCCC and publicly reprimands Schott.
The AOC ultimately reinstated the employee with back pay and assigned him to work in a neighboring county.
