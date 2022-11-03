A commemorative POW/MIA table, or Missing Man Table, will be unveiled at the Laurel County Courthouse during a Veterans Day Celebration on Saturday, November 5.
The table is meant to help remember those who were taken as Prisoners of War or were Missing in Action.
The small table is set for one, symbolizing those who are missing. The table is set with a white tablecloth, a single candle, a Bible, an inverted glass, and a single red rose in a vase, around which is tied a red or yellow ribbon.
Each item on the table has special significance. For example, the yellow candle with a yellow ribbon symbolizes the everlasting hope for a joyous reunion with those still missing.
The Missing Man Table will be unveiled at 11:30 a.m. in the lobby of the courthouse, where it will be on permanent display. A prayer vigil will be held at 11:45.
Other events during the Veterans Day Celebration will include a parade beginning at 1 p.m. Those wanting to participate in the parade should gather at the north London Kroger parking lot.
The parade will continue to Carnaby Square, where all veterans in attendance will be given a sack lunch.
“With Covid still around we felt the sack lunches will be safer, especially for our older veterans,” said Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield, who is coordinating the Veterans Day Celebration.
The event is open to any and all veterans, not just those from Laurel County, Westerfield said.
