Today’s story is part of a series of stories the staff of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports departments will be running for the next few weeks from head coaches of football and soccer programs in the Tri-County.
Interview with North Laurel head boys soccer coach David Broyles
1. What do you think will happen this soccer season as far as being played on time with no changes?
“I would like to be positive and say that we will have a normal season with spectators using social distancing guidelines. I think with soccer having smaller fanbase crowds this is a real possibility, however, I’m not sure how much input we as coaches will have. Everything depends on CDC guidelines when the time comes.”
2. What late starting date do you feel would put the season in jeopardy of being played as a normal season?
“I’m hopeful that we will be able to start the season on time, but if a later date is mandated I feel that anything after September 1st would make it extremely difficult to have a 'normal' season.”
3. Do you think there will be any changes in the game or maybe limitations to the fanbase at games?
“Changes to the game that I see as a real possibility are: temperature checks for all players, coaches and officials before games and any participant with a temperature to be disallowed from the stadium. Field players wearing soccer gloves to avoid touching the ball, each player having their own water bottle, and own equipment bags. Also, I see the handshakes prior to and after games being eliminated.
"As far as the fan base, as I mentioned earlier, I feel that with smaller crowds and being outdoors social distancing could be observed."
4. With a later start, and time missed, how will your preseason practices vary from a normal season?
“This preseason could end up being a lot like my first season coaching at North, we had a late start then due to the timing of my being hired so this wouldn’t be unfamiliar territory for me. We will have to find a good balance of conditioning and skills training, trying to optimize the practice time we have.”
5. Since you have not been able to work with your players since the start of the KHSAA-mandated pandemic dead period, how will you go about getting each individual athlete physically fit for the upcoming soccer season?
“Hopefully, each player has been working on their conditioning and individual skills at home, which will help. However, I do believe that a balance between conditioning and skills training during practices will be necessary to get players into game shape.”
