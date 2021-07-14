Williamsburg man dies, two others injured in KY 363 crash

LAUREL COUNTY -- A Williamsburg man died Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Laurel County.
Eric Hone, 49, was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead later by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
Laurel County Sheriff's Traffic Crash Reconstructionist/Deputy Brad Mink investigated the crash which occurred on Keavy Road (KY 363), approximately 4 miles south of London at approximately 9:18 a.m. Sheriff's investigators report that apparently Hone was driving a Nissan Rogue that was traveling southbound on KY 363 when it rounded a sharp curve and traveled into the northbound lane striking a Nissan Titan head-on.
The Nissan Titan was driven by Clayton Thomas, age 29, of London. Thomas was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to a local hospital for treatment of multiple injuries.
A passenger, Elizabeth Thomas, age 35, of London was also transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to a local hospital for treatment of multiple injuries.
Hone had no passengers in his vehicle.
Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff's Office were Deputy Allen Turner and Deputy Jamie Etherton. Also assisting at the scene and on the investigation were: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Laurel County Fire Department, and the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
