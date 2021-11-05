LONDON — Pulaski County stands in the way of North Laurel advancing to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The two teams will meet again for the second time this season on Friday when the Jaguars pay a visit to Somerset.
The Maroons (6-4) won the first meeting between the two teams, 40-16, extending their dominance over North Laurel to nine consecutive wins. Going back even further, Pulaski County is 13-1 against the Jaguars since 1998.
Chris Larkey’s squad has hopes of changing their struggles against the Maroons.
The Jaguars (8-2) have reeled off three consecutive wins since their loss to Pulaski County which included last week’s 27-12 victory over Wayne County.
North Laurel turned in one of its best efforts of the season against the Cardinals, which included Austin Johnson’s seven-sack effort on defense.
“It was a great game for our kids,” Larkey said. “We hadn’t beat Wayne County in a while and our kids wanted to finish the season on the win. Austin Johnson started the game as the high school leader in sacks and began the game with two sacks. He is a complete animal on the field.
“I thought it was important to end senior night, and the regular season, with a win,” he added. “These kids have worked so hard all year six days a week and they needed to see how hard work pays off. I just wish there more people at the game to see these guys play what may be their last home game. It finally got to football weather and it’s a shame more people don’t come out and support these kids. Not many schools in the state have a better record and they missed a great game and some even better kids. Plus, our kids knew if we kept winning, we had a chance to overtake South Laurel on the all-time wins list and take that over.”
Now the Jaguars’ focus is on a Pulaski County team that totaled 351 yards of total offense while limiting North Laurel to only 272 yards during the two teams’ first meeting.
“Pulaski is a tough team, they have a very good defensive line and the best quarterback we have faced all year,” Larkey said. “They also have so many athletes all over the field. They have as much speed as us and their height makes it a mismatch.
“The last time we played Pulaski, they got ahead of us 12-0 in a blink of an eye,” he added. “After that, we played dead-even with them. Our kids just have to get past the mental block of Pulaski. We have a good team and can win any game they put their mind to. It’s never easy to travel for playoffs but it is what it is and our kids are just glad to be in the playoffs and we are going to go out and play as hard as we can and hopefully stay close in the game and win. Our kids are excited this week, they know it’s win or go home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.