Winter sports nominees released for fourth annual TRISPY Awards

The winter sports nominees have been released for the fourth annual TRISPY Awards, which honor the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties.

This year’s TRISPY Awards will be conducted virtually as a video of the award ceremony will be released Thursday, June 18 at 6 p.m. on both The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune websites along with both newspapers' Facebook pages, and the TRISPY Facebook Page.

A magazine with all the nominees will also be released for nominees, families, and community members to remember what started as a great year in Tri-County athletics.

The event, co-hosted by The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune, will feature awards in more than 20 categories, including individual awards for each fall and winter sport along with Boys and Girls Breakout Players of the Year, Boys and Girls Student-Athletes of the Year, Boys and Girls Inspirational Story Awards and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“For the last three years, The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo have been recognizing excellence in Tri-County athletics,” The Times-Tribune and The Sentinel-Echo Editor Erin Cox said. “Our communities have supported us as we’ve given athletes a night to come together to celebrate their achievements throughout the year. While this year’s athletics ended like no other, leaving us wondering how our Tri-County teams would have fared wrapping up the winter season, what records would have been broken and what historical seasons our Tri-County teams could have had this spring, we still want to take the time to recognize the athletes that were part of another excellent year in Tri-County athletics.

“We are saddened that we won’t be able to come together at an event to celebrate, but our video presentation of the awards will shine a light on our athletes regardless. We hope you join us in celebrating the fall and winter nominees and honoring the spring athletes that were unable to compete this season,” she added. “In light of the coronavirus pandemic and the cancellation of winter state tournaments and the spring season, we have decided to not give away ‘of the year’ awards, such as Coach of the Year, Player of the Year, and Team of the Year. We hope to come back next year and be able to gather together in our fifth annual TRISPY Awards, but we will present the fourth annual awards in the best way we can to give Tri-County athletes something to remember.”

Listed below are the winter sports nominees (nominees are listed in alphabetical order) in each category:

Girls Basketball

Ally Collett, South Laurel

Halle Collins, North Laurel

Amerah Steele, South Laurel

Boys Basketball

Matt Cromer, South Laurel

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Javonte Turner, Knox Central

Girls Swimming

Elle Hays, Corbin

Rachel Summerall, North Laurel

Jenna Vaughn, South Laurel

Boys Swimming

Bryce Barton, Corbin

Jonah Black, Corbin

Jason Killian, Corbin

Shane Razmus, Corbin

Girls Bowling

Shayla Atherton, Corbin

Lauren Shackleford, Corbin

Brooke Stewart, Corbin

Boys Bowling

Kevin Allen, Corbin

Zach Carter, Corbin

Mark Prewitt, Corbin

Boys Wrestling

Seth Huff, Knox Central

Jayden Watson, Whitley County

Victor Zamora, Whitley County

Girls Wrestling

Lauren Matney, Whitley County

Ivy Partin, Knox Central

Sarah Zachary, Whitley County

Cheer Team

Corbin High School

Knox Central High School

North Laurel High School

Boys Breakout

Ryan Davidson, North Laurel Basketball

Seth Huff, Knox Central Wrestling

Zack Smart, South Laurel Soccer

Girls Breakout

Clara Collins, South Laurel Basketball

Halle Collins, North Laurel Basketball

Ivy Partin, Knox Central Wrestling

